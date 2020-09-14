Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business
Owner of oil services company GSP wants to develop 1GW of gas-fired power plants
14 September 2020
GSP Power, the newest division of Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), controlled by Romanian businessman Gabriel Comanescu, plans to develop new energy capacities, both on land and at sea.

The company's plans include gas-fired power plants with a total installed capacity of 1,000 MW, Economica.net reported.

The first project was announced last week, namely a 150 MW plant to be built in Halanga in partnership with state-owned gas producer Romgaz.

"Our goal is to build and operate power plants. It is the first step towards a 1,000 MW network of flexible power plants. I count on the collaboration with the local and central authorities to build an energy pole here, in Severin," said Comanescu as he launched the 150 MW project with Romgaz.

He added that he would build the plant in 12 months after obtaining all the necessary approvals.

The investment value was not disclosed, GSP Power officials saying that it will not exceed the threshold of EUR 600 per kW installed for the entire project (150 MW gas-fired plant plus 50 MW PV park).

Grup Servicii Petroliere is the only Romanian offshore drilling company. The group also includes companies specialized in the construction of oil equipment and services for the oil industry.

(Photo: Kanok Sulaiman | Dreamstime.com)

