Owner of oil services company GSP wants to develop 1GW of gas-fired power plants

GSP Power, the newest division of Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), controlled by Romanian businessman Gabriel Comanescu, plans to develop new energy capacities, both on land and at sea.

The company's plans include gas-fired power plants with a total installed capacity of 1,000 MW, Economica.net reported.

The first project was announced last week, namely a 150 MW plant to be built in Halanga in partnership with state-owned gas producer Romgaz.

"Our goal is to build and operate power plants. It is the first step towards a 1,000 MW network of flexible power plants. I count on the collaboration with the local and central authorities to build an energy pole here, in Severin," said Comanescu as he launched the 150 MW project with Romgaz.

He added that he would build the plant in 12 months after obtaining all the necessary approvals.

The investment value was not disclosed, GSP Power officials saying that it will not exceed the threshold of EUR 600 per kW installed for the entire project (150 MW gas-fired plant plus 50 MW PV park).

Grup Servicii Petroliere is the only Romanian offshore drilling company. The group also includes companies specialized in the construction of oil equipment and services for the oil industry.

(Photo: Kanok Sulaiman | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]