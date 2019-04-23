Sales of green cars in Romania up 45% in Jan-Mar

Nearly 960 ecological cars (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and 100% electric) were sold in Romania in the first quarter of the year, up 45.5% over the same period in 2018, according to statistics from the Association of Automobile Producers and Importers (APIA).

Out of the total “green cars”, 807 units were hybrid cars (up 77.4% compared to the first three months of the previous year), 105 units were 100% electric (+ 5%), and 47 units were plug-in hybrid cars (-54.8%). The share of green cars in total passenger car sales was 3.1% in the first quarter this year, compared to 2.2% in January-March 2018.

According to estimates by car makers and importers, the best selling 100% electric green car brands were smart - with 34 units, followed by Volkswagen - with 33 units, Nissan (12), BMW (11), Renault (9), Jaguar (5), and Mercedes Benz (1). At the same time, most of the hybrid cars sold in Romania during the period were Toyotas - 694 units, followed by Lexus (42), Ford (25), Kia (20), Honda (14), Hyundai (7) and Suzuki (5).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)