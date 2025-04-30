Germany grants EUR 500,000 for German language teachers in Romania

The German Embassy in Bucharest announced on Wednesday, April 30, a financing of EUR 495,000 to support German-language education in Romania in 2025.

The project aims to facilitate the continued learning of the German language at a native level for students in Romania through regular professional development of German-speaking teachers and the development of modern textbooks. Moreover, young German speakers will be motivated to pursue a teaching career, according to the press release.

German ambassador Dr. Peer Gebauer and Klaus-Harald Sifft, general director of the Saxonia Foundation, signed the funding agreement at the German Embassy in Bucharest. The project is implemented nationwide by the Saxonia Foundation from Râșnov.

Around 960 teachers and educators will benefit from allowances, in order to ensure high-quality education in the German language.

“I am very pleased that even in this anniversary year, in which we celebrate 145 years of Romanian-German diplomatic relations, we can financially support German-language education in Romania. In many respects, this is an important flagship project for promoting the German language, for the German minority, and for mutual understanding,” said the ambassador.

Around 22,000 children and students in Romania benefit from German-language education as a mother tongue.

“Germany has been financing this extremely important project for our minority since 2015. It has special significance for supporting German-language education in Romania. Public schools that teach in German as a mother tongue are vital for our minority and are in high demand, including among the Romanian-speaking population,” said general director of the Saxonia Foundation, Klaus-Harald Sifft.

(Photo source: press release)