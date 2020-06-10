RO Govt. announces new facility for companies owing money to budget

The volume of payments to the state budget deferred by Romanian companies under a facility extended by the Government in March, reached RON 16.15 billion (EUR 3.33 bln), some 1.5% of year's projected GDP) at the end of September, according to finance minister Florin Citu, quoted by Profit.ro.

The stock of such deferred dues was RON 14.4 bln at the end of August.

The facility extended in March expires on October 25.

The finance minister announced that his ministry is drafting a bill to allow companies to reschedule their dues accumulated over the past months.

The new facility will be granted on demand for 12 months.

It will be available to companies with no due payments to the budget at the beginning of the crisis (in March), which pay their dues on time after October 25.

Applications for rescheduling may be submitted until December 15 for all budget obligations accruing from March 16 until the date of submission of the application.

