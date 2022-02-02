Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 09:08
Politics

Romania's Govt. begins pension reform, says 9.4% of GDP won't suffice

02 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will begin the pension system reform, and the 9.4%-of-GDP limit for the total pension system's envelope, inked in the agreement with the European Commission for the national Resilience Plan PNRR, will not be sufficient, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, Digi24 reported.

Last week, the minister of labor stated that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) intends to renegotiate the PNRR because the 9.4% of GDP ceiling is low and the elderly are "condemned to poverty."

Romania has assumed through PNRR that the level of gross public expenditures with pensions will not exceed 9.4% of GDP in the period 2022-2070. The target was assumed by the former Government backed by the Liberal Party (PNL), reformist party USR and ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR, led by Florin Cîţu.

In reply, Cristian Ghinea, former minister of European projects, claimed that Romania has never spent more than 8% of the GDP in this regard.

"Romania spends 8% of GDP on pensions, maximum. [...] The special pensions are around 0.9% of GDP for a few thousand people, which is enormous," Cristian Ghinea said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 08:37
13 January 2022
Business
RO Govt. prepares to amend private pension regulations under Resilience Facility
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 09:08
Politics

Romania's Govt. begins pension reform, says 9.4% of GDP won't suffice

02 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will begin the pension system reform, and the 9.4%-of-GDP limit for the total pension system's envelope, inked in the agreement with the European Commission for the national Resilience Plan PNRR, will not be sufficient, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, Digi24 reported.

Last week, the minister of labor stated that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) intends to renegotiate the PNRR because the 9.4% of GDP ceiling is low and the elderly are "condemned to poverty."

Romania has assumed through PNRR that the level of gross public expenditures with pensions will not exceed 9.4% of GDP in the period 2022-2070. The target was assumed by the former Government backed by the Liberal Party (PNL), reformist party USR and ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR, led by Florin Cîţu.

In reply, Cristian Ghinea, former minister of European projects, claimed that Romania has never spent more than 8% of the GDP in this regard.

"Romania spends 8% of GDP on pensions, maximum. [...] The special pensions are around 0.9% of GDP for a few thousand people, which is enormous," Cristian Ghinea said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 08:37
13 January 2022
Business
RO Govt. prepares to amend private pension regulations under Resilience Facility
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks