Google Street View cars return to Romania to update images for over 25,000 km of roads

The Google Street View cars will be back in Romania beginning in April, the company announced. In the coming months, they will visit dozens of localities across the country to update Street View images for more than 25,000 kilometers of roads.

The Google Street View cars will cover localities ranging from large cities such as Bucharest, Timișoara, Sibiu, or Ploiești to smaller towns such as Brad, Onești, Sulina, or Turda.

The Street View service has been available in Romania since 2010, when the first images were published on Google Maps. National Street View coverage across the entire country was achieved in 2012, when photos were taken from 40,000 km of roads, from 39 cities and hundreds of tourist attractions.

Images from major cities were updated constantly, with various tourist attractions added, such as the Turda Salt Mine, Bran Castle, the Alba Iulia Fortress, the Brukenthal National Museum, the Danube River or the Danube Delta.

In 2023, in partnership with the Tășuleasa Social Association, almost 900 kilometers of Via Transilvanica were photographed, and the route can be explored virtually through Street View images on Google Maps.

The most recent update of Street View images in Romania took place in 2024.

Street View is a service offered by Google Maps, also available in Google Earth (in the browser or mobile applications). Google Maps is currently available in over 250 countries and territories, including the Arctic and Antarctica.

The updated list of areas and localities that will be photographed by Street View cars in Romania can be checked here.

(Photo: Google)

simona@romania-insider.com