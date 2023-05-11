Transport

Google Street View car hit by train in Romania

11 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A train hit a Google Street View car in Mehedinti county, south-west Romania, on May 10, pushing it several meters onto an agricultural field, according to media reports. Despite the violent crash, the car driver suffered only minor injuries.

The incident occurred at a railroad crossing in Butoiesti, Mehedinti county. The police said the collision happened because the car driver failed to stop at the crossing.

“Police officers from the Strehaia Police went to the scene and, following preliminary investigations, determined that a 51-year-old man driving a car in the town of Butoiesti failed to give priority to the train at the crossing […] and collided with it,” the Mehedinti County Police Inspectorate said in a press release quoted by News.ro.

A video shared on social media shows the Google car was seriously damaged following the collision. Fortunately, the car driver escaped the crash with only minor injuries.

The police are further investigating the accident.

Google Street View cars have returned to Romania in March for updates to local Google Maps Street View images of cities, roads, and highways.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Google Street View car hit by train in Romania

11 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A train hit a Google Street View car in Mehedinti county, south-west Romania, on May 10, pushing it several meters onto an agricultural field, according to media reports. Despite the violent crash, the car driver suffered only minor injuries.

The incident occurred at a railroad crossing in Butoiesti, Mehedinti county. The police said the collision happened because the car driver failed to stop at the crossing.

“Police officers from the Strehaia Police went to the scene and, following preliminary investigations, determined that a 51-year-old man driving a car in the town of Butoiesti failed to give priority to the train at the crossing […] and collided with it,” the Mehedinti County Police Inspectorate said in a press release quoted by News.ro.

A video shared on social media shows the Google car was seriously damaged following the collision. Fortunately, the car driver escaped the crash with only minor injuries.

The police are further investigating the accident.

Google Street View cars have returned to Romania in March for updates to local Google Maps Street View images of cities, roads, and highways.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2023
Business
IKEA opens third store in Romania in June
09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars