Google Street View car hit by train in Romania

A train hit a Google Street View car in Mehedinti county, south-west Romania, on May 10, pushing it several meters onto an agricultural field, according to media reports. Despite the violent crash, the car driver suffered only minor injuries.

The incident occurred at a railroad crossing in Butoiesti, Mehedinti county. The police said the collision happened because the car driver failed to stop at the crossing.

“Police officers from the Strehaia Police went to the scene and, following preliminary investigations, determined that a 51-year-old man driving a car in the town of Butoiesti failed to give priority to the train at the crossing […] and collided with it,” the Mehedinti County Police Inspectorate said in a press release quoted by News.ro.

A video shared on social media shows the Google car was seriously damaged following the collision. Fortunately, the car driver escaped the crash with only minor injuries.

The police are further investigating the accident.

Google Street View cars have returned to Romania in March for updates to local Google Maps Street View images of cities, roads, and highways.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)