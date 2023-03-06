Google Street View cars back on Romanian roads

Google Street View cars are returning to Romania this week for updates to local Google Maps Street View images of cities, roads, and highways. They will reach over 100 localities in the coming months.

Starting Tuesday, March 7, the Google Street View cars will take 360-degree images of areas and towns across the country, such as Vălenii de Munte, Câmpulung, Timișoara, Orșova, Deva, Bucharest, Pașcani, Călărași, and Târgu Mureș, Economica.net reported.

Street View has been available in Romania since 2010, when the first images of the most important cities were published on Google Maps. Nationwide coverage was achieved in 2012 when photos were taken from 40,000 km of roads, 39 cities and hundreds of tourist attractions.

The service’s expansion in Romania has continued constantly since then, with images from major cities being updated and various tourist attractions such as Turda Salt Mine, the Bran Castle, the Alba Iulia Citadel, the Brukenthal National Museum or the Danube River being added to the list.

In 2018, in partnership with WWF Romania (World Wildlife Fund), over 1,500 km of canals and roads in the Danube Delta were photographed so that anyone with an internet connection could virtually explore the beauties of the place through Street View images.

The previous update of Street View images in Romania took place in 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime.com)