Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/08/2021 - 14:09
Business

Google Pay app available in Romania

08 September 2021
The Google Pay application is also available in Romania starting Wednesday, September 8, according to Economedia.ro. So far, the service was available only through payment applications of partners, banks or electronic payment operators.

Android phone users in Romania can now use the Google Pay app to make contactless or online payments. Moreover, the app also makes it easier to store flight tickets or loyalty cards.

In addition, Google Pay for Wear OS devices also becomes available in Romania, which makes it easier to pay with a smartwatch.

Currently available in over 30 countries worldwide, Google Pay offers secure payments with multi-level security.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piotr Adamowicz/Dreamstime.com)

