Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 11:33
Business

Google Pay becomes available in Romania through partner institutions

17 November 2020
Google officially launched its Google Pay mobile payment service in Romania on Tuesday, November 17. Google Pay is a free digital wallet compatible with Android devices equipped with NFC, enabling simple, secure, and fast payments in physical stores and online.

The service is not available directly but can be accessed through partner financial institutions' "wallet" applications.

For now, the Google Pay service is available in the mobile applications of ING Bank, UniCredit Bank, Banca Transilvania, Alpha Bank, and CEC Bank, and through Revolut, Transferwise, Curve, Viva Wallet, and Orange Money. The technical solution is called "Google Pay as a service" and allows card issuers to integrate Google Pay in their mobile payment apps.

The users must go to the payment applications of these institutions and enroll their cards (Visa or Mastercard) there before they can use Google Pay for contactless payments by phone in local stores or online. 

Apple Pay, a similar service from Apple for iOS devices, became available in Romania in June 2019.

(Photo source: ID 163883612 ©  | Dreamstime.com)

