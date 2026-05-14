New Romanian distributor Good Time Films launches with Cannes competition title by Asghar Farhadi

New Romanian film distribution company Good Time Films announced its official launch with the acquisition of two international arthouse productions, including a title selected for the main competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The company said it will bring both films to Romanian cinemas later this year.

The first title is Parallel Tales, written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, a two-time Academy Award winner for Best International Feature Film. The movie, starring Isabelle Huppert, Virginie Efira, Vincent Cassel, Pierre Niney, Adam Bessa, and Catherine Deneuve, follows a writer searching for inspiration for her next novel whose life becomes intertwined with the fiction she imagines.

The film is scheduled for release in Romanian cinemas this winter.

The second acquisition is Calle Málaga, directed by Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani. The drama, starring Carmen Maura, premiered in the Venice Spotlight section at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award, and was selected as Morocco’s official submission for the 2026 Academy Awards.

The film is set to be released in Romanian cinemas in the fall.

Good Time Films was founded by Victor Benderra, a film industry specialist with previous experience in international sales and acquisitions at French companies mk2 films and Le Pacte. He also previously coordinated Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest and worked as a programmer for the American Independent Film Festival.

The company said it plans to focus on bringing acclaimed arthouse productions and festival titles to Romanian audiences and will announce additional acquisitions after this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)