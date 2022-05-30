Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 08:54
Business

Glovo Romania employees complain about being fired by Foodpanda after takeover

30 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Almost 40% of Foodpanda Romania's employees were fired after Glovo took over the company, although the new owner had given assurances that there would be no layoffs following the transaction.

A total of 89 employees, mostly call-centre agents, were announced to be laid off earlier this year, according to the British publication Sifted, which cites former and current Foodpanda employees. Their jobs will be outsourced, Profit.ro reported.

The quoted employees claim that they were misleadingly provided hints that no one will lose their job. They also claim that Glovo did not manage the process with empathy.

Glovo reportedly said "we will not fire anyone," but it now denies it.

"Glovo representatives came to Romania when they announced the merger. They told us 'we will not fire anyone, because we want to build a regional team and a local team here in Bucharest. We want to keep each one because You have huge results here,'" said a former Foodpanda employee whom Sifted calls Julia to keep her anonymous.

Her statements were confirmed by former Foodpanda employees now working for Glovo.

In reply, Glovo told Sifted that the company's representatives "did not make such promises or statements".

Glovo signed last May an agreement with Delivery Hero, which operates the Foodpanda delivery service in Romania, to acquire the latter's operations in Romania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia for EUR 170 mln. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 08:25
27 May 2021
Business
Glovo buys Foodpanda's operations in RO under regional deal
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 08:54
Business

Glovo Romania employees complain about being fired by Foodpanda after takeover

30 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Almost 40% of Foodpanda Romania's employees were fired after Glovo took over the company, although the new owner had given assurances that there would be no layoffs following the transaction.

A total of 89 employees, mostly call-centre agents, were announced to be laid off earlier this year, according to the British publication Sifted, which cites former and current Foodpanda employees. Their jobs will be outsourced, Profit.ro reported.

The quoted employees claim that they were misleadingly provided hints that no one will lose their job. They also claim that Glovo did not manage the process with empathy.

Glovo reportedly said "we will not fire anyone," but it now denies it.

"Glovo representatives came to Romania when they announced the merger. They told us 'we will not fire anyone, because we want to build a regional team and a local team here in Bucharest. We want to keep each one because You have huge results here,'" said a former Foodpanda employee whom Sifted calls Julia to keep her anonymous.

Her statements were confirmed by former Foodpanda employees now working for Glovo.

In reply, Glovo told Sifted that the company's representatives "did not make such promises or statements".

Glovo signed last May an agreement with Delivery Hero, which operates the Foodpanda delivery service in Romania, to acquire the latter's operations in Romania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia for EUR 170 mln. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 08:25
27 May 2021
Business
Glovo buys Foodpanda's operations in RO under regional deal
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”