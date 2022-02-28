Globalaw lawyers Help Ukrainian Refugees (press release)

Press Release

To help deal with the huge influx of Ukrainian refugees, the law firms of Globalaw, the international law network are joining forces to advise refugees how to best and most efficiently legalize their stay and complete all underlying formalities. Watch this space for information on the opening of help desks in Globalaw member firms.

In Poland, with over 120,000 refugees already while 1 million expected, DeBenedetti Majewski Szcześniak has already started over past weekend. The contact points for Poland are Magdalena Małocha (mmalocha@dms-legal.com) and Anna Stasiewicz (astasiewicz@dms-legal.com).

Romania will be also helping refugees and Hammond Partnership will be providing legal aid and assistance. The contact point for Romania is Mihaela Lupu - mlupu@hplegal.ro.

Hammond Partnership will be providing legal aid and assistance. The contact point for Romania is Mihaela Lupu - mlupu@hplegal.ro.

