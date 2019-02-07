Video

Video shows young girl feeding bear on Romania’s Transfăgărășan road

A video shot on Transfăgărăşan road shows a young girl getting close to a wild bear to offer the animal food. The video, shot by tourists in the area, was posted on Facebook.

The video shows the girl attempting to pet the bear, while the adult accompanying her also fed the wild animal.

The video was shot in the area of the road’s KM 60, where many tourists stop to feed the bears, Mediafax reported.

Ion Sănduloiu, the head of the rescue service Salvamont Argeş, told Mediafax that tourists should never attempt to feed the bears.

“They shouldn’t feed the bears. There are countries in the world, such as US or Canda, where you can see the bear from the car. You slow down, you watch. You don’t feed them. I was talking to a colleague who told me you can get fined in the US if you feed them. If you teach them to receive food on the side of the road, they will continue to come there,” Sănduloiu said.

He also said that tourists should give up on barbequing in the area, as the bears leave the forest if they smell food.

“The bear will not remain in the forest if it smells meat. They will try to get some and can potentially turn aggressive. These are wild animals,” he explained.

An estimated 6,000 brown bears live in Romania’s forests. More here.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

