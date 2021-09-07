Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 14:36
Social

Covid-19: Highest vaccination rates in Bucharest, Cluj and Sibiu counties

07 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The vaccination rate among those older than 12 is close to 50% (49.4%) in Bucharest, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, announced on September 7.

The capital is followed by Cluj county, with a vaccination rate close to 46%, Sibiu county (39%), %, Timiş (36.3%), Constanţa (36.5%), and Braşov (36.3%).

Two counties, Giurgiu and Suceava, have vaccination rates below 20%. The rest of the counties have rates higher than 20%.

At a national level, the vaccination rate among those older than 12 stands at around 31%, Gheorghiță said.

By September 6, 5.17 million people were fully vaccinated, and 5.28 million received at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19.

Vaccination started in 2,788 of the country’s 2,862 communes, he explained, with 1.14 million people in rural areas fully vaccinated.

Once the European Medicines Agency issues recommendations concerning the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the country will organize accordingly, Gheorghiță said. A third dose would be given to immunosuppressed patients and to vulnerable categories, the elderly, those with chronic illness, and eventually to all who received the first two doses. “In October, beginning of October, we plan to start this phase in Romania as well, provided we have by then all the stages related to the international recommendations of the expert group of the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Control,” Gheorghiță said.

The authorities also plan to start a vaccination campaign in schools and universities, set to run for two months. The campaign targets pupils and their families, students, teaching and non-teaching staff. In the case of the pre-university school cycles, mobile vaccination teams will be deployed, or vaccinations centers will be set up in schools. Another option is to connect schools to nearby vaccination centers that use one of the two vaccines approved for those older than 12. In the case of universities, vaccination centers will be set up inside campuses or other appropriate venues, the vaccination coordinator explained.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/03/2021 - 12:08
03 September 2021
Social
Fake vaccination certificates: 200 criminal cases and 400 people investigated in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 14:36
Social

Covid-19: Highest vaccination rates in Bucharest, Cluj and Sibiu counties

07 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The vaccination rate among those older than 12 is close to 50% (49.4%) in Bucharest, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, announced on September 7.

The capital is followed by Cluj county, with a vaccination rate close to 46%, Sibiu county (39%), %, Timiş (36.3%), Constanţa (36.5%), and Braşov (36.3%).

Two counties, Giurgiu and Suceava, have vaccination rates below 20%. The rest of the counties have rates higher than 20%.

At a national level, the vaccination rate among those older than 12 stands at around 31%, Gheorghiță said.

By September 6, 5.17 million people were fully vaccinated, and 5.28 million received at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19.

Vaccination started in 2,788 of the country’s 2,862 communes, he explained, with 1.14 million people in rural areas fully vaccinated.

Once the European Medicines Agency issues recommendations concerning the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the country will organize accordingly, Gheorghiță said. A third dose would be given to immunosuppressed patients and to vulnerable categories, the elderly, those with chronic illness, and eventually to all who received the first two doses. “In October, beginning of October, we plan to start this phase in Romania as well, provided we have by then all the stages related to the international recommendations of the expert group of the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Control,” Gheorghiță said.

The authorities also plan to start a vaccination campaign in schools and universities, set to run for two months. The campaign targets pupils and their families, students, teaching and non-teaching staff. In the case of the pre-university school cycles, mobile vaccination teams will be deployed, or vaccinations centers will be set up in schools. Another option is to connect schools to nearby vaccination centers that use one of the two vaccines approved for those older than 12. In the case of universities, vaccination centers will be set up inside campuses or other appropriate venues, the vaccination coordinator explained.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/03/2021 - 12:08
03 September 2021
Social
Fake vaccination certificates: 200 criminal cases and 400 people investigated in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks