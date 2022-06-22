Retail sales in RO rose twice as fast as in Europe, on average, in 2021

Romanians spent 11% more money in stores in 2021, the fastest growth rate in the region, Ziarul Financiar announced quoting a research report published by GfK.

In only ten European countries have retail sales increased by over 10% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Romania ranks sixth out of a total of over 30 countries analyzed. At the opposite pole, there are two of the richest countries in the world, Germany and Switzerland.

The Romanian retail sales - including both food and non-food - increased by 11.3% last year versus 2020, the pace being almost twice as fast as that recorded by this sector in Europe as a whole.

In 2020 (the last year for which there are relevant financial data), retail trade amounted to over RON 250 bln (EUR 50 bln) in Romania, according to ZF calculations based on data from the Trade Registry.

(Photo: Keechuan/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com