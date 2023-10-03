Germany continues to support Romania’s accession to Schengen, ambassador says

Germany continues to firmly support Romania's "long-deserved accession" to the Schengen area, which is in the interest of both Romania, Germany, and the entire European Union, said the German ambassador to Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, during the reception for the German Unity Day, commemorating the reunification of Germany.

The ambassador recalled that Romania has fulfilled all the technical requirements to become part of the European free movement area.

"I assure you that the overwhelming majority of EU member states support Romania and Bulgaria in this endeavor, and we will all make efforts to find a solution for you to join Schengen as quickly as possible," he said, cited by G4Media.

Gebauer also said that Romania is an important and reliable partner for Germany, and extended his thanks to the Romanian government and people for supporting Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

“Within the European Union and as a NATO ally, Romania consistently plays a constructive role and focuses on finding solutions rather than problems. We need more of this spirit in Europe," the diplomat stated.

The reception, which marked the 33rd anniversary of the peaceful reunification of East and West Germany, also featured guests such as Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

President Iohannis thanked Germany for its support for Romania’s accession to the Schengen area. "A proverb that we find in both Romania and Germany says, 'A friend in need is a friend indeed' (Wahre Freunde erkennt man in der Not). Germany's vocal and consistent support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area speaks volumes. We hope to achieve this goal as soon as possible, based on our widely recognized achievements and as a confirmation that the Union is capable of meeting the need for cohesion, resilience, solidarity, and enhanced security,” he said, cited by Digi24.

Romania’s prime minister Marcel Ciolacul, in turn, expressed gratitude to Germany for its strong support for Romania's accession to the Schengen area. "This Schengen barrier has truly become the last remnant of Europe's division," he stated, according to News.ro.

The head of the Romanian government also emphasized the value of Romanian-German relations and the contribution of the Romanian and German communities to strengthening ties between the two countries.

“Germany is Romania's most important trade partner and the second-largest investor in our economy. Trade exceeded EUR 40 billion last year. Over 25,000 German-capital companies are registered in Romania and contribute to our country's development. There is still significant untapped potential for increasing and diversifying bilateral trade and investments,” PM Ciolacu said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ambasada Germaniei Bucuresti on Facebook)