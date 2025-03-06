Romanian investor develops EUR 30 mln golf course & residential project

Garanti BBVA, one of the most dynamic banks in Romania, announced it is granting long-term financing worth EUR 10 million to support the development of the National Golf & Country Club in Dâmbovița County, developed by DM Sport & Energy.

With a total value of EUR 30 million, this is a sports and leisure project aimed at the professional and amateur golf community, developed to the highest standards.

The project consists of the construction of an 18-hole golf course built to international competition standards, as well as recreational facilities such as a restaurant, swimming pool, and an event hall.

Additionally, the investment includes the development of 172 villas and 100 apartments, which will offer buyers a "private club living" experience and contribute to the creation of a sustainable community in the area.

Located less than 37 km north of Bucharest, The National Golf & Country Club promises not only to support the regional economy by creating new jobs and attracting international visitors but also promote sustainability through its eco-friendly operations.

(Photo source: Garanti BBVA)