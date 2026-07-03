Western Romania: Gărâna Jazz Festival gears up for its 30th anniversary

Gărâna Jazz Festival is getting ready for its 30th anniversary with an edition celebrating “not only music, but also everything that has developed around it over the past three decades.”

This year's program gathers 21 musical projects and artists from 11 countries, alongside a complementary cultural program added to the festival program.

The anniversary edition will see performances from Richard Bona, Dave Weckl, Bill Bruford, Rebekka Bakken (pictured), Mammal Hands, Bugge Wesseltoft, Oz Noy, Julien Lourau, and many other musicians who have each contributed to the evolution of contemporary jazz. Alongside these established names, audiences will discover European projects currently enjoying artistic momentum, as well as a new generation of musicians continuing to push the boundaries of the genre, the organizers explained.

Concerts will take place on the Main Stage at Poiana Lupului and on the Experimental Stage, which this year finds a new home at the Roman Catholic Church in Brebu Nou. The move allows restoration work to continue at the church in Văliug, carried out by the non-profit Ambulance for Monuments Banat. The program also includes a free concert at Hanul La Răscruce, dedicated to the music legacy of Eberhard Weber.

The anniversary edition expands its activities for younger audiences with GJF for Juniors, a free program for children up to the age of 14, who enjoy complimentary admission throughout the festival. Designed as an invitation to play, explore, and connect with nature, the program includes Jazzino, an interactive workshop where children discover musical instruments and improvisation alongside professional musicians, as well as Young Nature Explorers, a project encouraging children to discover the biodiversity of the Semenic Mountains through the workshops A Day in Gărâna – The Environment for Children and The World of Bees, led by specialists. Participation is free, with registration made through the festival's official social media channels.

The anniversary edition also sees the launch of GJF: Inspires, a series of talks “built on the belief that a festival can spark meaningful dialogue beyond the concert stage.” The program brings together people and initiatives that transform communities while opening conversations about heritage, nature, and the ways we choose to live together.

On Saturday, July 11, in the courtyard of the Roman Catholic Church in Brebu Nou, GJF30 × Ambulance for Monuments Banat will bring together Simona and Dragoș Iovănescu, in conversation with Alexandra Palconi Sitov, for a discussion on built heritage, restoration, and the shared responsibility toward the places that define us.

On Sunday, July 12, GJF30 × Via Transilvanica will welcome Bianca Felseghi and Alin Ușeriu for a conversation about one of Romania's most significant cultural and tourism regeneration projects, and about how a trail can, over time, become a way of connecting people, communities, and landscapes.

“Thirty years after its first edition, Gărâna Jazz Festival continues to preserve the quiet, understated spirit that has defined it from the very beginning. In a world where almost everything is consumed in haste, Gărâna remains a place that asks for time, patience, and a willingness to listen. Perhaps that is precisely why people choose to return here, summer after summer, for three decades and counting,” the organizers said.

This year’s edition takes place between July 9 and July 12 in Poiana Lupului, Gărâna and at the Roman Catholic Church in Brebu Nou, both in Caraş Severin county.

(Photo: Rebekka Bakken by Felix Broede, courtesy of Gărâna Jazz Festival)

simona@romania-insider.com