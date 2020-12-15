Romanian e-fulfillment startup Frisbo expands into five new countries

Romanian startup Frisbo, a smart e-fulfillment platform that takes over the storage, processing, and delivery of orders for online stores, announces that it is expanding its operations in five new countries: Moldova and Bulgaria - where they recently started operations, and Spain, Italy, and Belgium, which are in the process of warehouse integration.

In 2021, the company plans to expand its logistics network in Germany (a country currently served by the Frisbo subsidiary in Poland), France, and the Netherlands. Currently, the Frisbo network operates through 15 logistics centers in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Poland, which serve nine countries in the next day delivery system: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany.

At the beginning of 2021, the list of countries with next day delivery will reach 13, adding Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

This year, Frisbo recorded an average annual growth of over 95% in the markets of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland, the countries where the startup operated in 2019.

In 2020, foreign operations accounted for 15% of the total business. Frisbo's clients include companies such as Bitdefender, Aosom, Nala, Sanovita, foodpanda, Meli Melo, and Intercars.

The benefit of using an e-fulfillment service is to scale online store sales in the local market and new countries, without the need for logistics experience and the high cost and stress of managing stocks and orders.

Frisbo was founded in 2014 by local entrepreneur Bogdan Colceriu.

The startup received a EUR 1.2 million financing last year from local funds GapMinder and ROCA X, which valued it at EUR 6 million.

(Photo: Kotist/ Dreamstime)

