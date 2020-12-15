Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 08:01
Business

Romanian e-fulfillment startup Frisbo expands into five new countries

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Frisbo, a smart e-fulfillment platform that takes over the storage, processing, and delivery of orders for online stores, announces that it is expanding its operations in five new countries: Moldova and Bulgaria - where they recently started operations, and Spain, Italy, and Belgium, which are in the process of warehouse integration.

In 2021, the company plans to expand its logistics network in Germany (a country currently served by the Frisbo subsidiary in Poland), France, and the Netherlands. Currently, the Frisbo network operates through 15 logistics centers in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Poland, which serve nine countries in the next day delivery system: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany.

At the beginning of 2021, the list of countries with next day delivery will reach 13, adding Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

This year, Frisbo recorded an average annual growth of over 95% in the markets of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland, the countries where the startup operated in 2019.

In 2020, foreign operations accounted for 15% of the total business. Frisbo's clients include companies such as Bitdefender, Aosom, Nala, Sanovita, foodpanda, Meli Melo, and Intercars.

The benefit of using an e-fulfillment service is to scale online store sales in the local market and new countries, without the need for logistics experience and the high cost and stress of managing stocks and orders.

Frisbo was founded in 2014 by local entrepreneur Bogdan Colceriu.

The startup received a EUR 1.2 million financing last year from local funds GapMinder and ROCA X, which valued it at EUR 6 million.

(Photo: Kotist/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:07
11 December 2020
Business
Romanian fintech expands to Serbia after EUR 750,000 financing round
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 08:01
Business

Romanian e-fulfillment startup Frisbo expands into five new countries

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Frisbo, a smart e-fulfillment platform that takes over the storage, processing, and delivery of orders for online stores, announces that it is expanding its operations in five new countries: Moldova and Bulgaria - where they recently started operations, and Spain, Italy, and Belgium, which are in the process of warehouse integration.

In 2021, the company plans to expand its logistics network in Germany (a country currently served by the Frisbo subsidiary in Poland), France, and the Netherlands. Currently, the Frisbo network operates through 15 logistics centers in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Poland, which serve nine countries in the next day delivery system: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany.

At the beginning of 2021, the list of countries with next day delivery will reach 13, adding Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

This year, Frisbo recorded an average annual growth of over 95% in the markets of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland, the countries where the startup operated in 2019.

In 2020, foreign operations accounted for 15% of the total business. Frisbo's clients include companies such as Bitdefender, Aosom, Nala, Sanovita, foodpanda, Meli Melo, and Intercars.

The benefit of using an e-fulfillment service is to scale online store sales in the local market and new countries, without the need for logistics experience and the high cost and stress of managing stocks and orders.

Frisbo was founded in 2014 by local entrepreneur Bogdan Colceriu.

The startup received a EUR 1.2 million financing last year from local funds GapMinder and ROCA X, which valued it at EUR 6 million.

(Photo: Kotist/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:07
11 December 2020
Business
Romanian fintech expands to Serbia after EUR 750,000 financing round
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections