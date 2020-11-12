Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:07
Business

Romanian fintech expands to Serbia after EUR 750,000 financing round

11 December 2020
Instant Factoring, the first Romanian fintech to offer online factoring to Romanian entrepreneurs, has closed a round of equity financing worth EUR 750,000.

The round was subscribed by Instant Factoring’s current shareholders to fuel its fast expansion.

The company will use EUR 350,000 of the new funds to launch its operations in Serbia and the remaining EUR 400,000 to increase local operations.

"We chose Serbia as the first foreign market for expansion, first due to the similarity with the Romanian market. The lack of alternative financing solutions for small and medium enterprises outside the banking system, the size of the market, but also the political stability were factors that determined us to consider it as an optimal option. Moreover, the local management team has extensive experience in credit risk management and factoring, being made up of top professionals," said Cristian Ionescu, CEO and Co-founder of Instant Factoring.

The management in Serbia will implement its own Instant Factoring business model, with the goal to reach a funding volume of approximately EUR 5 million in 2021.

Instant Factoring will use over 50% of the capital injection to increase the financing capacity of Romanian SMEs by attracting additional loan funds. The company estimates it will be able to provide an annual financing volume on factoring of approximately EUR 45 million, and support the development of 1,500 small companies and micro-enterprises.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

