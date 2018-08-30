30 °C
Fribourg Development looking to sell office complex in Cluj-Napoca

by Romania Insider
Fribourg Development, the real estate arm of Fribourg Capital, controlled by former Moldovan prime minister Ion Sturza, is in negotiations with several investors to sell the Liberty Technology Park office project in Cluj-Napoca, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The list of interested investors also includes Ceetrus, the former Immochan, one of the biggest real estate investors in Romania.

Sturza said that an assessment process is currently ongoing with several investors and that his company will either sell the project or find a partner to continue developing it. The company already has the Urban Zonal Planning (PUZ) for the next development phase, he said.

The project, developed on a 4.5-hectare land plot, has five buildings with 17,000 sqm of offices, leased mainly to IT companies. Some 2,000 employees work in Liberty Technology Park.

(photo source: Facebook/Liberty Technology Park Cluj)

