Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 08:36
Real Estate

French entrepreneur to build EUR 32 mln student campus in western Bucharest

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French entrepreneur Gerard Losson, the owner of the leading costume manufacturer Formens in Botosani (eastern Romania), is preparing to build a student campus with over 1,000 rooms instead of the former Coca-Cola Militari warehouses.

The former owner had prepared the land for the construction of blocks of flats with a potential of over 500 apartments, but Losson has now decided to go for a student campus, according to Profit.ro. He thus enters into direct competition with the local businessman Liviu Tudor, who owns the largest private student campus in Bucharest, West Gate Studios, with 700 rooms - located not far from Losson’s project.

The new project announced by Losson, called Unique Student Residence, requires an investment of EUR 32 mln and involves the construction of a complex consisting of 4 sections, which develops around an inner courtyard.

It will house accommodation spaces on floors 1-10, common workspaces (study areas, meeting rooms, media rooms) and shops on the ground floor, plus 300 underground and 50 above-ground parking lots.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 08:36
Real Estate

French entrepreneur to build EUR 32 mln student campus in western Bucharest

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French entrepreneur Gerard Losson, the owner of the leading costume manufacturer Formens in Botosani (eastern Romania), is preparing to build a student campus with over 1,000 rooms instead of the former Coca-Cola Militari warehouses.

The former owner had prepared the land for the construction of blocks of flats with a potential of over 500 apartments, but Losson has now decided to go for a student campus, according to Profit.ro. He thus enters into direct competition with the local businessman Liviu Tudor, who owns the largest private student campus in Bucharest, West Gate Studios, with 700 rooms - located not far from Losson’s project.

The new project announced by Losson, called Unique Student Residence, requires an investment of EUR 32 mln and involves the construction of a complex consisting of 4 sections, which develops around an inner courtyard.

It will house accommodation spaces on floors 1-10, common workspaces (study areas, meeting rooms, media rooms) and shops on the ground floor, plus 300 underground and 50 above-ground parking lots.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks