French entrepreneur to build EUR 32 mln student campus in western Bucharest

French entrepreneur Gerard Losson, the owner of the leading costume manufacturer Formens in Botosani (eastern Romania), is preparing to build a student campus with over 1,000 rooms instead of the former Coca-Cola Militari warehouses.

The former owner had prepared the land for the construction of blocks of flats with a potential of over 500 apartments, but Losson has now decided to go for a student campus, according to Profit.ro. He thus enters into direct competition with the local businessman Liviu Tudor, who owns the largest private student campus in Bucharest, West Gate Studios, with 700 rooms - located not far from Losson’s project.

The new project announced by Losson, called Unique Student Residence, requires an investment of EUR 32 mln and involves the construction of a complex consisting of 4 sections, which develops around an inner courtyard.

It will house accommodation spaces on floors 1-10, common workspaces (study areas, meeting rooms, media rooms) and shops on the ground floor, plus 300 underground and 50 above-ground parking lots.

