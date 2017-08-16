Four French citizens investigated after trying to bring drugs to Romania

The Romanian Border Police at the Stamora-Moravita border crossing point, Timis County, caught two young French citizens while they were trying to enter the country illegally with 18 grams of hash.

Moreover, two other French citizens, friends with the first two, were caught at the same border point carrying an anabolic steroid and a vegetable substance believed to be hallucinogenic mushroom.

On August 13, around 04:30, Romanian border police officers saw two men who were crossing the border to Romania illegally. An operative team caught the two men, and found out that they were French citizens who crossed the border illegally from Serbia.

Preliminary investigation showed that one of the two young people had a valid passport while the other one had no identity documents on him. They said that they decided to cross the border this way because they wanted to get to a festival in Western Romania and one of them had no ID to show at the border crossing point. His friend decided to accompany him and cross the border illegally although he could legally enter Romania, according to a statement from the Romanian Border Police.

During the investigation, the police also found that one of them was carrying 18 grams of brown substance. The young man said that it was hash for personal consumption.

Meanwhile, two other young French citizens arrived at the border crossing point in a car registered in France. Both of them were aged 21 and presented their IDs at the crossing point. However, while checking their car and luggage, the border policemen found a bottle with an anabolic steroid, six grams of a vegetable substance believed to be hallucinogen mushroom, and a hunting cartridge.

During the investigation, the two young men said that they were coming to Romania on holiday, and that they were supposed to meet with the other two young French citizens once they entered Romania.

The French citizens are now being investigated in Romania for illegal border crossing, introducing risk drugs into the country, smuggling, and complicity to illegal border crossing.

US citizens end up in Romanian military unit while looking for the graves of deceased relatives

Irina Marica, [email protected]