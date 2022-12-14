Free Wi-Fi introduced on Intercity trains in Romania

Romania’s state-owned railway operator CFR Călători has partnered with Orange Business Services for a pilot project making free Wi-Fi available on its Intercity (IC) trains. Thus, regardless of their mobile network, passengers can access free and unlimited internet throughout the journey in 33 IC carriages.

“To keep all CFR Călători passengers safe online, the Business Wi-Fi Mobile solution provided by Orange Business Services also includes the security option, which ensures blocking of dangerous, malware-type traffic and applications that generate heavy data traffic and may affect the experience of other travelers,” CFR Călători said.

At the same time, Business Wi-Fi Mobile also comes with options for CFR Călători teams, who can view the trains on the route in real time and have access to statistics on the degree of Wi-Fi service usage.

To use the free Wi-Fi when travelling by Intercity trains, passengers have to select the Wi-Fi CFR network on their smartphones. Then, they must use the password displayed on board the train to connect.

The implementation of the solution by Orange Business Services was done together with Arobs Transilvania Software, partner for Mobile Wi-Fi and Smart Tracking.

(Photo source: Yuliya Yesina | Dreamstime.com)