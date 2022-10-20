Romanian Govt. clears procurement of 20 electric trains worth EUR 184 mln

The Romanian Government approved on October 19 the substantiation note regarding the purchase by the Ministry of Transport of 20 inter-regional electric trains (RE-IR2) for passengers, a deal worth some EUR 184 mln (VAT included) financed both from the EU’s Resilience Facility and the national budget.

The contract covers not only the delivery of the trains but also includes ancillary services regarding: maintenance and repairs, staff training regarding the operation, operation of trains and software applications, transport, insurance, commissioning and technical assistance during the warranty period.

The period of maintenance and repair services is 15 years, necessary for the operation of the respective trains. The procurement contract has a renewal clause, i.e. the possibility of supplementing the maintenance period with another 15 years, without organizing a competitive procedure, by concluding an additional act.

The purchased frames will be distributed to all passenger railway operators based on public service contracts to be drawn up in accordance with the provisions of EU Regulation 1370/2007, with subsequent amendments and based on Romanian legislation, the Railway Reform Authority (ARF) informed in July when launching the tender for the purchase of inter-regional electric trains (RE-IR2).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tatiana Kasantseva/Dreamstime.com)