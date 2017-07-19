Smart city project brings free Wi-Fi to another Romanian city

The tourists and residents of Timisoara, in Western Romania, can now enjoy free Wi-Fi Internet in several areas in the city under a smart city project developed by Continental Romania in partnership with Orange Romania and Timisoara City Hall.

The Internet is available in the Victoriei, Unirii and Libertatii squares. Those who want to try the Wi-Fi in these squares have to select the Continental Free Wi-Fi network.

“The Smart City Orange platform is based on an open interface for application programming (API). With this, Continental is offering the opportunity to any tech start-up to develop new applications for the city and its citizens,” reads the statement from Continental Romania.

“Continental Free Wi-Fi is an initiative that brings Timisoara closer to any place in the world, in a quick and simple way, at the touch of a button. Through this step, we support intelligent technology solutions that address municipal needs and challenges such as tourism, community, education, start-up ecosystems and public administration,” said Christian von Albrichsfeld, the general manager of Continental Romania.

According to Sorin Samonid, director of the Continental tire factory in Timisoara, in the next three years, the company will continue to participate actively in the development and implementation of smart solutions in the city. The future projects will also be carried out in partnership with Orange Romania and Timisoara City Hall.

Irina Marica, [email protected]