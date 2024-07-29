Franchwise: Romanian franchise market on the rise. 8 turnkey HoReCa business ideas of interest for Romanian entrepreneurs

News from Companies

HoReCa businesses are becoming increasingly attractive for Romanian entrepreneurs, especially in the franchise system, according to Franchwise, the largest consulting company specialized in franchising in Romania.

Thanks to the structured framework, the support offered by consultants throughout the business, but also the well-calculated resources needed from the outset, and the risks associated with traditional start-ups much lower, franchises have attracted the attention of Romanians who want to move into entrepreneurship.

"Franchising is an excellent opportunity for Romanian entrepreneurs to enter the business world with low risk and constant support. At Franchwise, we take pride in the fact that we have helped over 60 companies expand through the franchise system and have developed over 300 franchise projects. We are dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs every step of their business journey. We are seeing a growing interest in the HoReCa industry, where 200 new franchises open annually," said Raluca Voicu, Brand Ambassador Franchwise.

The 8 most attractive HoReCa franchise ideas among Romanian entrepreneurs are:

1. Ted's Coffee Co. - An on-the-go coffee shop that requires an investment of around 40,000-50,000 euro. Ted's Coffee Co. offers a diverse selection of coffee varieties and a friendly atmosphere ideal for socializing.

2. Fruitisimo - The largest fresh juice bar chain in Eastern Europe, which can be brought to the Romanian market with an investment of between €150,000 and €200,000. The amount covers the exclusivity fee for Romania and the first three Fruitisimo units, which will mark the debut of the master franchised partner.

3. Treevi Pizza - one of the most extensive local franchises, requires an investment of €70,000. The amount covers everything from fitting out, supply of equipment, furnishing and securing the initial stock of raw materials, to the franchise fee, guarantees to the landlord for the lease of the space, the cost of initial training of staff and franchisee and the working capital required in the first months of operation.

4. Maia Pizza - The first exclusively delivery pizza franchise in Romania, with an investment between 45.000 and 65.000 euro. Maia Pizza is suitable for cities with over 150,000 inhabitants and offers two formats: Delivery or Cloud Kitchen. The prospective franchisee needs a space between 25 square meters and 45 square meters, depending on the franchise model chosen.

5. Harry's Ramsden's - an internationally popular British brand, based on Fish & Chips, requires an investment of £300,000. The potential turnover is estimated at between £500,000 and £1,100,000.

6. Leonidas - Supplier of Belgian pralines, offering over 120 varieties of Belgian pralines made from the highest quality chocolate. The cost of opening such a franchise is between €25,000 and €65,000, depending on the specifics of each location. The future franchise partner can choose between three types of shop formats, adapted to the specific market and location.

7. Bubble Waffles - An ever-expanding franchise, suitable for medium and large cities, it involves an investment of around €40,000-50,000, which covers everything needed to open a functional location. Bubble Waffles started in Costinești and quickly expanded to other cities in Romania.

8. Simigeria Petru - a business that adapts to any period, this concept requires an investment of between €80,000 and €90,000, depending on the size of the location and the state of the technical equipment at the time of takeover. The amount includes both fit-out and equipment and furniture costs, as well as software, initial stock of raw materials and space rental guarantees, and working capital costs for the first months of operation.

Franchwise data shows that payback in the HoReCa franchising sector is generally between 2.5-3 years for premium locations and break-even in 2-3 months. However, for good financial management of franchised locations, it is recommended to have a reserve fund of 4-6 months operational.

In Romania, franchising is very visible in the HoReCa sector, both through local businesses that have grown through franchising and large international brands operating under franchising and is starting to attract more and more interest from entrepreneurs for proven business models and continuous support.

About 150-200 new franchises are opened annually in the HoReCa sector, according to company estimates that the upward trend will continue. Franchwise is dedicated to supporting Romanian entrepreneurs in identifying and developing franchise opportunities, contributing to the growth of the Romanian business environment.

About Franchwise

Founded in 2011, Franchwise is the largest consulting company specialized in franchising in Romania, contributing to the development of the Romanian entrepreneurial environment. So far, Franchwise has helped over 60 companies in Romania to expand through the franchise system and has developed in the market more than 300 franchise projects, total investments of over 22 million euro, supporting entrepreneurs to invest in the right franchise and to enhance their value in the business environment. The company is also involved in developing international projects in Romania, such as Logiscool, TUI Travel, Ethan Allen, Sacoor Brothers.

Furthermore, in order to encourage entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, Franchwise has developed franchising courses for franchisors and franchisees, which have been attended by over 100 companies so far. In addition, the company has continued to develop the ecosystem of resources and tools dedicated to the Romanian franchising community - Franchwise being the main partner of the STUP project dedicated to entrepreneurs, developed in partnership with Banca Transilvania -, as well as the development of financing instruments to support franchising, without collateral guarantees from the franchisees, those who invest in franchise businesses in Romania.

