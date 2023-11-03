Authorities confirm fourth Romanian citizen currently held hostage by Hamas

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on November 2 that a fourth citizen with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, is being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

“In continuation of the clarifications provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the context of the security situation in the State of Israel and the Gaza Strip, we specify that following the checks carried out by the Romanian authorities, based on the information provided by the Israeli authorities, another citizen with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, with residence in the State of Israel, is being held hostage in the Gaza Strip,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Earlier this week, the ministry established that two other citizens with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, with residence in the State of Israel, are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. The first Romanian hostage in the area was confirmed on October 21. Initially, he appeared on the list of missing persons.

The list of Romanians held by the terrorist organization has thus reached four people.

More than one hundred people gathered on Thursday afternoon, November 2, on Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei, in the area of the Central University Library, at a rally for the release of Israelis kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas. The Israeli ambassador to Romania, Reuven Azar, who was present at the event, said that the State of Israel will destroy Hamas and bring home the hostages.

“Hamas is hiding under hospitals and schools. They are using the population as human shields. Hamas is preventing the safe evacuation of civilians. Just yesterday, they sent a group of 100 women and children in front of our armed forces to stop our offensive. We have seen again how cowardly they are, but this will not discourage us. The Israeli Defense Forces will continue to carry out the mission assigned by the government. We will do it responsibly and in accordance with International Law. We will destroy Hamas and bring our hostages back home. All hostages, women, children, babies. Hamas is trying to use the hostages to stop our operation because they want to prepare to attack us again and again, to kill our civilians, children, to rape women, to intimidate them, and their leaders have declared that. It will not happen, Israel will fight and will win,” the Israeli ambassador said, cited by News.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)