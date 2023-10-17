Politics

Update: Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu travels to Israel

17 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Update: In a joint press conference with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Romania’s PM Marcel Ciolacu sent a message of solidarity to the Israeli people and strongly condemned the terrorist attacks. 

“Along with the international community, Romania calls for the immediate release of all hostages and kidnapped persons and the refraining from any further aggression, especially against civilian targets,” Ciolacu said. “I conveyed to prime minister Netanyahu that in the face of these attacks, Israel has the right to defend itself in full compliance with humanitarian law,” he added.

The Romanian official also called for the facilitation of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.

“I reiterate the necessity and urgency of a lasting peace in the Middle East. I wish for a common effort to safely evacuate Romanian citizens from the Gaza Strip,” PM Ciolacu stated.

In his turn, Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Romania for its solidarity and said Israel will continue to assist the exit of Romanian nationals from Gaza, “to the extent that that’s possible.”

“The quest for peace in the Middle East is something we share; such a peace will only be possible if this Caliphate, this Daesh Caliphate, is destroyed,” the Israeli PM also said.

Initial story: Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is in Israel today, October 17, to meet with PM Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of the Romanian community affected by the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The Romanian official will also have a meeting with Menachem Hacohen, chief rabbi of the Jewish community in Romania during the period 1997-2011.

“I went to Israel to convey our message of solidarity to the Israeli people and a strong signal of support to the important Romanian community living in this country. In such troubled times, Romania continues to be a factor of stability, to defend peace, democratic values, human rights and to firmly combat terrorism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia and hate speech,” Ciolacu said, as quoted in the official press release.

The Romanian delegation to Israel also includes defense minister Angel Tîlvăr, foreign affairs minister Luminița Odobescu, deputy Silviu Vexler - president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, and the Romanian ambassador to Israel, Radu Ioanid.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Update: Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu travels to Israel

17 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Update: In a joint press conference with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Romania’s PM Marcel Ciolacu sent a message of solidarity to the Israeli people and strongly condemned the terrorist attacks. 

“Along with the international community, Romania calls for the immediate release of all hostages and kidnapped persons and the refraining from any further aggression, especially against civilian targets,” Ciolacu said. “I conveyed to prime minister Netanyahu that in the face of these attacks, Israel has the right to defend itself in full compliance with humanitarian law,” he added.

The Romanian official also called for the facilitation of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.

“I reiterate the necessity and urgency of a lasting peace in the Middle East. I wish for a common effort to safely evacuate Romanian citizens from the Gaza Strip,” PM Ciolacu stated.

In his turn, Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Romania for its solidarity and said Israel will continue to assist the exit of Romanian nationals from Gaza, “to the extent that that’s possible.”

“The quest for peace in the Middle East is something we share; such a peace will only be possible if this Caliphate, this Daesh Caliphate, is destroyed,” the Israeli PM also said.

Initial story: Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is in Israel today, October 17, to meet with PM Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of the Romanian community affected by the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The Romanian official will also have a meeting with Menachem Hacohen, chief rabbi of the Jewish community in Romania during the period 1997-2011.

“I went to Israel to convey our message of solidarity to the Israeli people and a strong signal of support to the important Romanian community living in this country. In such troubled times, Romania continues to be a factor of stability, to defend peace, democratic values, human rights and to firmly combat terrorism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia and hate speech,” Ciolacu said, as quoted in the official press release.

The Romanian delegation to Israel also includes defense minister Angel Tîlvăr, foreign affairs minister Luminița Odobescu, deputy Silviu Vexler - president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, and the Romanian ambassador to Israel, Radu Ioanid.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion