Transport

Romania begins design of four additional bridges over river Prut to Moldova

10 February 2025

Romania has signed the contracts for the design of four additional bridges over the Prut River, aiming to improve connectivity with Moldova and the European Union.

The contracts, worth RON 4.4 million (EUR 880,000) excluding VAT, were awarded to consultancy firm Like Consulting and will be financed from Romania's national budget.

Cristian Pistol, the general director of Romania's road management company CNAIR, announced that the projects will be completed within 12 months. 

The bridges will be constructed following feasibility studies and are expected to enhance transport capacity between the two countries, strengthening economic ties and road infrastructure integration with the EU.

"This year, we will also launch the tender to design and construct a new four-lane bridge over the Prut at Albita, improving connectivity between Romania and Moldova. The project will be financed through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF)," Pistol stated.

CNAIR is also progressing with the construction of the Ungheni bridge complex, linking Iași county in Romania with Ungheni District in Moldova. The project, also financed by the CEF, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Additionally, work is ongoing on the design phase for the modernization of road bridges at Sculeni (Romania)–Sculeni (Moldova) and Oancea (Romania)–Cahul (Moldova), with funding secured through the Transport Programme 2021-2027.

(Photo: river Prut by Indigolotos | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Romania has signed the contracts for the design of four additional bridges over the Prut River, aiming to improve connectivity with Moldova and the European Union.

The contracts, worth RON 4.4 million (EUR 880,000) excluding VAT, were awarded to consultancy firm Like Consulting and will be financed from Romania's national budget.

Cristian Pistol, the general director of Romania's road management company CNAIR, announced that the projects will be completed within 12 months. 

The bridges will be constructed following feasibility studies and are expected to enhance transport capacity between the two countries, strengthening economic ties and road infrastructure integration with the EU.

"This year, we will also launch the tender to design and construct a new four-lane bridge over the Prut at Albita, improving connectivity between Romania and Moldova. The project will be financed through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF)," Pistol stated.

CNAIR is also progressing with the construction of the Ungheni bridge complex, linking Iași county in Romania with Ungheni District in Moldova. The project, also financed by the CEF, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Additionally, work is ongoing on the design phase for the modernization of road bridges at Sculeni (Romania)–Sculeni (Moldova) and Oancea (Romania)–Cahul (Moldova), with funding secured through the Transport Programme 2021-2027.

(Photo: river Prut by Indigolotos | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

