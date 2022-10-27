Justice

Former Romanian minister of agriculture indicted for abuse of office

27 October 2022
Former agriculture minister Adrian Chesnoiu has been indicted in the case in which he is accused of abuse of office and instigation to allow an unauthorized person access to information that is not intended for publicity, the prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced on October 26.

Three other former employees of the Ministry of Agriculture are indicted in the same case.

Chesnoiu had to resign in June this year after allegedly frauding the hiring procedures. He rejected any wrongdoing, though.

"Between February 9 and April 11, 2022, the defendant Chesnoiu Adrian Ionuț, as a minister, allegedly instructed a subordinate, at that time a member of several examination commissions, to provide defendant Răducan Andrei-Cristian (person trusted by the minister) a part of the subjects designed for the written tests that were to be held amid the organization of four contests for the occupation of several positions," DNA's indictment file reads.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

1

