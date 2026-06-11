Foreign Investors Council in Romania announces new leadership for 2026-2027

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), the organization reuniting the largest foreign-owned companies in Romania, announced its new leadership team for the 2026–2027 mandate on Thursday, June 11.

Alessio Menegazzo, CEO and Country Manager of PPC Romania, will take over the position of president. Mihaela Bîtu, CEO of ING Bank Romania, and Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Romania & Moldova, will serve as vice presidents of FIC. Alexandru Lupea, Assurance Partner at EY Romania, will continue his mandate as treasurer.

The new Executive Committee will continue FIC’s efforts to support Romania’s development as a competitive, stable, and attractive destination for foreign investment, while also promoting a transparent and predictable business environment, the press release stated.

“We will focus on strengthening dialogue with authorities and supporting public policies that increase Romania’s competitiveness and long-term economic growth. Together, we remain committed to promoting a stable, predictable, and attractive investment environment. Romania has the opportunity to strengthen its position as a regional investment hub,” Alessio Menegazzo said, according to the press release.

In their subsequent messages, the two vice presidents highlighted the importance of a national strategy and economic diplomacy in promoting Romania internationally, to attract more foreign investment, considered an important factor for economic growth.

The Foreign Investors Council brings together approximately 115 of the largest foreign-owned companies in Romania, whose combined turnover represents around 26% of gross domestic product, according to the organization’s data.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Consiliul Investitorilor Străini - FIC on Facebook)