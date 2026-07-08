Euro and Turkish lira top list of foreign currencies most in demand in Romania during summer holidays

The most sought-after foreign currencies in Romania as the summer holiday season kicks up are the euro, the Turkish lira, and the Albanian lek, according to data from precious metal and forex dealer Tavex.

There is also a smaller but stable demand for currencies linked to long-haul destinations, such as the Japanese yen, South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah, and Vietnamese dong.

The strongest demand remains for the euro, as many of the most popular summer destinations for Romanians are either in the eurozone or widely use the euro for tourist payments, including Greece, Italy, Spain, Montenegro, and Bulgaria. Demand for the euro clearly showed a peak compared to previous months, showing a clear seasonal effect linked to holidays, family trips, and early planning of travel expenses.

The Turkish lira was also among the most in-demand currencies during the summer season. July and August are traditionally the strongest months, as Turkey remains one of the active holiday destinations for Romanian tourists.

According to Tavex observations, demand for the Turkish lira during recent summer seasons has remained noticeably higher compared to the period several years ago, confirming Turkey’s role as one of the main destinations outside the euro area where travellers prefer to have local currency available.

A similar trend can be seen with the Albanian lek, as the country continues to establish itself as an affordable and increasingly popular summer destination in the region. Demand for this currency peaked in the summer of 2024, while the following season was around 20% lower.

The reasons people buy physical currency before travelling remain mostly practical, Tavex analysts said. Card payments are becoming more common, but cash is not disappearing. In popular tourist destinations, it remains useful for everyday and spontaneous expenses. This is particularly relevant for markets, small shops, roadside stops, taxis, beach services, or smaller towns.

“Summer currency demand is a very good indicator of how people actually travel. When Romanians buy euros, Turkish lira or Albanian lek, this is not just a financial transaction – it reflects specific routes, habits and travel preferences. People want to be prepared, especially when travelling to destinations where the local currency still plays an important role in everyday payments,” said Victor Dima, Treasury Manager at Tavex Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

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