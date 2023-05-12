Ford Otosan Romania will hire 1,300 workers as it prepares to produce electric vehicles

Ford Otosan announced it would hire 1,300 more employees at its car and engine production plants in Craiova, southern Romania, as its plan include increasing the plant's production from 250,000 to 272,000 units and starting the production of the new Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier in both thermal engine and electric engine versions.

This is Ford Otosan's first major local hiring campaign since the Turkish group took over the plant's ownership from Ford in July 2022, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"We are looking for new talents in Craiova for the electric future. We will also need the road and railway infrastructure. We have growth plans, production will increase in the coming years as a result of new investments and the launch of new products, and more than 90% goes to export, so we need an infrastructure improvement. We see the improvements in the Pitesti - Craiova highway, it was the most important segment for us, I hope to see it completed next year," said Müjdat Tiryaki, the new president of Ford Otosan Craiova.

Ford Otosan wants to hire mainly production operators, as well as experts in engineering, maintenance and finance, so the first new employees are expected to join the company in early June.

"With the addition of the 1,300 jobs, we will reach approximately 6,500 employees at the Craiova plant, which will ensure a three-shift work schedule later this year," Tiryaki added.

Ford Otosan Romania will produce three electric models: Puma Electric, E-Transit Courier and E-Tourneo Courier.

Müjdat Tiryaki took over the management position on May 1 from Josephine Payne, who was promoted to vice president of Ford Otosan.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)