Romanian director Alina Șerban’s debut film “I Matter” to premiere at Venice Film Festival

“I Matter” (“Eu contez”), the feature film debut of Romanian director Alina Șerban (in photo), will have its world premiere at the 83rd edition of the Venice International Film Festival, taking place from September 1-12.

Written and directed by Alina Șerban, one of the few Roma female directors in the world, “I Matter” is a co-production between Romania (microFILM), Germany (2Pilots Filmproduction), and Belgium (Frakas Productions, Lemming Film), exploring themes such as overcoming fear, hope, and self-acceptance, according to the press release.

Spoken in Romanian and Romani, the film tells the story of Rebeca, a young Roma woman who is about to leave the foster care center where she grew up.

“We very rarely see Roma characters who live complex human experiences beyond stereotypes. And stories about what it means to be a girl, Roma, and part of the child protection system are almost nonexistent. Through ‘I Matter’ I wanted to build a bridge toward a deeper understanding of these experiences and, above all, to tell a story about humanity. The fact that this film is beginning its journey in Venice means a great deal to me,” said Alina Șerban.

The film was developed over more than four years together with young people from the social protection system. During this period, Alina Șerban created several documentary short films and theater performances alongside them.

The film’s cast includes Denisa Farcaș, Sorin Mihai, Angelina Pavel, Vanessa Dancea, Raisa Mihai, Juno (Alexandru Stancu), Alina Berzunțeanu, and Natalia Călin. Alongside them, 16 children and young people residing in the Casa Iosif and Casa Sara foster centers, part of the Măgurele Christian Social Ensemble in Bucharest, also appear in the film.

The Venice International Film Festival / Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica will take place from September 2-12, 2026. “I Matter” has been selected alongside seven other titles in the Spotlight section, dedicated to audience films characterized by innovation and creativity in the way they engage with viewers. The film is competing for the Audience Award offered by Armani Beauty and the Luigi de Laurentiis Award for Best Debut, awarded by an international jury.

Winner of the Best Actress award at the German Actors’ Association Awards for her role in Gipsy Queen (2019), Alina Șerban is a graduate of the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts (New York), Royal Academy of Dramatic Art – RADA (London), and UNATC. In 2024, she was decorated by the president of Romania with the Order of Cultural Merit, in the rank of Knight.

She is the first Roma film and theater director in Romania and, for more than a decade, has developed artistic projects dedicated to children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, as well as Roma communities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cornel Brad via press release)