Romania’s Summer Well festival returns this summer with Florence + The Machine, Yungblud in the lineup

Summer Well, one of the biggest music festivals in Romania, holds its 12th edition this summer on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest. And the organizers just confirmed the first names in the lineup: Florence + The Machine, Yungblud, Tom Grennan, 070 Shake, Lime Cordiale, and Kid Francescoli.

Summer Well 2023 is scheduled for August 11-13.

There will be four stages this year - the main one, the hip-hop & trap stage, the after-party stage that will bring names from the electronic music industry, and the stage dedicated to emerging artists. Plus, the organizers announced art installations, food and drink areas, relaxation areas, and other activities.

"This year's edition of Summer Well is a special one from many points of view, the main one being that we had to live up to the expectations created by the previous edition, which was sold out two months in advance," said John Varbiu, one of the festival's organizers.

Festival passes can be purchased online at Summerwell.ro at RON 475 + taxes until February 3. Then, starting with February 4, passes cost RON 575 + taxes.

(Photo source: the organizers)