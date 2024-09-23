Flood damages estimated at EUR 12.5 mln in Romania’s Galaţi county, authorities say

The recent floods caused damages estimated at RON 62.2 million (some EUR 12.5 million) in the county of Galați, eastern Romania, the County Council said. The exact value will be established after the expertise and technical documentation are completed.

Galați, in eastern Romania, was severely hit by the recent flooding. The county of Vaslui was also seriously impacted.

“Field evaluations on county roads affected by floods have been completed. The estimated value of the damages amounts to RON 62.2 million,” Galați County Council announced, as quoted by News.ro.

Twenty county roads and dozens of bridges have been affected by the floods. Among them, sections on DJ242, DJ242A, DJ242B, DJ242C, DJ242D, DJ242E, DJ242H, DJ251, DJ251A, DJ251C, DJ251D, DJ251F, DJ251G, DJ251J, DJ251L, DJ253, DJ254, DJ254C, and DJ255 roads.

A massive wave of flooding has hit Central Europe, causing widespread damage from Romania to Poland, killing at least 24 people, and destroying infrastructure in several regions. According to Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciucă, Romania will receive EUR 1.5 billion from the EU Cohesion Fund to help repair the infrastructure and households destroyed by the recent floods.

(Photo source: Facebook/Costel Fotea)