Society

Flood damages estimated at EUR 12.5 mln in Romania’s Galaţi county, authorities say

23 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The recent floods caused damages estimated at RON 62.2 million (some EUR 12.5 million) in the county of Galați, eastern Romania, the County Council said. The exact value will be established after the expertise and technical documentation are completed.

Galați, in eastern Romania, was severely hit by the recent flooding. The county of Vaslui was also seriously impacted.

“Field evaluations on county roads affected by floods have been completed. The estimated value of the damages amounts to RON 62.2 million,” Galați County Council announced, as quoted by News.ro.

Twenty county roads and dozens of bridges have been affected by the floods. Among them, sections on DJ242, DJ242A, DJ242B, DJ242C, DJ242D, DJ242E, DJ242H, DJ251, DJ251A, DJ251C, DJ251D, DJ251F, DJ251G, DJ251J, DJ251L, DJ253, DJ254, DJ254C, and DJ255 roads.

A massive wave of flooding has hit Central Europe, causing widespread damage from Romania to Poland, killing at least 24 people, and destroying infrastructure in several regions. According to Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciucă, Romania will receive EUR 1.5 billion from the EU Cohesion Fund to help repair the infrastructure and households destroyed by the recent floods.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Costel Fotea)

Read next
Normal
Society

Flood damages estimated at EUR 12.5 mln in Romania’s Galaţi county, authorities say

23 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The recent floods caused damages estimated at RON 62.2 million (some EUR 12.5 million) in the county of Galați, eastern Romania, the County Council said. The exact value will be established after the expertise and technical documentation are completed.

Galați, in eastern Romania, was severely hit by the recent flooding. The county of Vaslui was also seriously impacted.

“Field evaluations on county roads affected by floods have been completed. The estimated value of the damages amounts to RON 62.2 million,” Galați County Council announced, as quoted by News.ro.

Twenty county roads and dozens of bridges have been affected by the floods. Among them, sections on DJ242, DJ242A, DJ242B, DJ242C, DJ242D, DJ242E, DJ242H, DJ251, DJ251A, DJ251C, DJ251D, DJ251F, DJ251G, DJ251J, DJ251L, DJ253, DJ254, DJ254C, and DJ255 roads.

A massive wave of flooding has hit Central Europe, causing widespread damage from Romania to Poland, killing at least 24 people, and destroying infrastructure in several regions. According to Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciucă, Romania will receive EUR 1.5 billion from the EU Cohesion Fund to help repair the infrastructure and households destroyed by the recent floods.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Costel Fotea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 September 2024
Events
Bucharest events: George Enescu Philharmonic adds jazz season, Baroque music concerts
24 September 2024
Culture
Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu to meet readers in New York next month
24 September 2024
Politics
Romanian president attends UN General Assembly in New York
24 September 2024
Macro
Romania rises public deficit target to 6.9% of GDP under "positive" but risky revision 
23 September 2024
Transport
Brașov has the most accessible public transportation system in Romania, report says
23 September 2024
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2024 to open at the end of November
23 September 2024
Justice
One of Romania’s most dangerous gangsters sentenced to prison in US
23 September 2024
People
Romania’s Emilia Șercan nominated for PRIX EUROPA European Journalist of the Year 2024