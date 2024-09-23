Romania to receive EUR 1.5 bln financial aid from the EU following severe floods

Romania will receive EUR 1.5 billion from the EU Cohesion Fund to help repair the infrastructure and households destroyed by the recent severe floods, Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciucă announced.

The amount is part of the EUR 10 billion the European Commission will distribute to the five countries affected by storm Boris.

Ursula von der Leyen announced the financial aid last week during a visit to the western Polish city of Wroclaw, where she met with the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Slovakia to discuss the funds’ allocation.

“I am here to reassure you that Europe stands by your side. This is a moment of need, of disaster, and we all stand together to overcome the challenge,” the EC president said during the visit.

A massive wave of flooding has hit Central Europe, causing widespread damage from Romania to Poland, killing at least 24 people, and destroying infrastructure in several regions. In Romania, Galați and Vaslui counties have been the most affected by the flooding.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)