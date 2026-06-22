Norwegian inaugurates direct flights connecting Cluj to Oslo, Copenhagen

Norwegian is inaugurating this month direct flights from Cluj to Oslo and Copenhagen, the Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj announced.

Beginning June 20, Norwegian operates direct flights between Cluj-Napoca and Oslo Gardermoen.

Starting June 28, the airline will start operating the flights between Cluj-Napoca and Copenhagen.

The two routes open further connections to cities such as Stockholm, Helsinki, Reykjavik, Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, Tromsø, Göteborg, Aarhus, and others in northern Europe.

The Norwegian group, headquartered at Fornebu, outside Oslo, has over 8,900 employees and owns two of the prominent airlines in the Nordics: Norwegian Air Shuttle and Widerøe’s Flyveselskap.

(Photo: Wirestock | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com