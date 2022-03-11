Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 08:16
Business

Fitch downgrades IIB by two notches to BBB and puts it on rating watch negative

11 March 2022
International rating agency Fitch has downgraded the rating of the International Investment Bank's (IIB) by two notches to BBB from A- and put it on Rating Watch Negative on the severe impact of Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The bank's ESG was reduced from 5 to 4 as well.

The bank, active in Romania both as a creditor and through the bonds issued on the Bucharest Exchange (BVB), has the Romanian state as a shareholder as well (6.1%).

Russia is IIB's largest shareholder and in response to its invasion of Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria, together accounting for 35% of the bank's paid-in capital, have announced their decision to discontinue their participation as shareholders in the bank, although at the time of publication none of these countries has formally started procedures to leave the bank.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacts IIB through multiple channels, Fitch explains. The bank's exposure to the Russian debtors is one. Russian borrowers accounted for around 19% of IIB's loans and around 6% of its treasury assets as of end-2021.

In Fitch's view, the macro-financial shock in Russia will significantly affect the credit quality of these exposures, as illustrated by the recent downgrades of the Russian sovereign to C from BBB before the invasion.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

