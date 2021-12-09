Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 08:04
Business

RO Fiscal Council: 2021 budget target feasible, 2022 budget planning will be tricky

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In its final opinion on the second budget revision, the Romanian Fiscal Council agrees that the targets set by the Government on November 24 - primarily the 7.13%-of-GDP deficit - are feasible.

The concerns related to the second budget revision, expressed by the Fiscal Council since the preliminary opinion, were, however, related to why the Government hasn’t used the windfall revenues to take a headstart in fiscal consolidation and preferred maintaining a deficit target above 7% of GDP.

The Q3 GDP data, weaker than anticipated, toned down such concerns while keeping the full-year deficit target on the safe side.

The CFA Analysts, according to their latest October poll, expect a budget deficit of only 6.8% of GDP this year. However, the budget planning for 2022 will be “a tough test” for the Government.

“The construction of a budget for 2022 will be a very tough test given the need to accommodate the difficult situations faced by Romania (health crisis, energy price shock, effects of tensions on international markets) and the budget consolidation trajectory.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 09:42
08 December 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up November: The storm has passed... for now
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 08:04
Business

RO Fiscal Council: 2021 budget target feasible, 2022 budget planning will be tricky

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In its final opinion on the second budget revision, the Romanian Fiscal Council agrees that the targets set by the Government on November 24 - primarily the 7.13%-of-GDP deficit - are feasible.

The concerns related to the second budget revision, expressed by the Fiscal Council since the preliminary opinion, were, however, related to why the Government hasn’t used the windfall revenues to take a headstart in fiscal consolidation and preferred maintaining a deficit target above 7% of GDP.

The Q3 GDP data, weaker than anticipated, toned down such concerns while keeping the full-year deficit target on the safe side.

The CFA Analysts, according to their latest October poll, expect a budget deficit of only 6.8% of GDP this year. However, the budget planning for 2022 will be “a tough test” for the Government.

“The construction of a budget for 2022 will be a very tough test given the need to accommodate the difficult situations faced by Romania (health crisis, energy price shock, effects of tensions on international markets) and the budget consolidation trajectory.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 09:42
08 December 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up November: The storm has passed... for now
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks