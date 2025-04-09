Romanian Diana Stroia was invested as High Sheriff of the West Glamorgan region in Wales on April 8, in a first for the Romanian community in the United Kingdom.

High Sheriff is an honorary position with a tradition of over 1,000 years in the British system.

The RePatriot community, through the presence of its representatives at the event, reaffirmed its mission to build as many bridges as possible between the homeland and the diaspora.

“The appointment of the first Romanian citizen, Diana Stroia, as High Sheriff in Wales, West Glamorgan, is an event of special significance both for the relationship between Romania and the United Kingdom and for the Romanian community in the UK. I witnessed her dedication while she held the position of Honorary Consul of Romania in Wales, a role that requires tireless determination and commitment to serve the country she represents,” declared Her Excellency, Mrs. Laura Popescu, Romania’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Diana Stroia, included in the 2021 Top 100 Romanians Abroad in the Professionals category, is a dedicated supporter of the community there and promotes business opportunities between Romania and her adoptive country. With extensive experience in the financial and tech sectors, she now aims, in her role as High Sheriff, to serve the community by supporting the police, emergency services, the judicial system, and those who make a difference through voluntary and charitable activities.

The ceremony brought together British officials, leaders of local and Romanian communities, as well as Romanian entrepreneurs from the UK.

“Today, as the first Romanian woman appointed High Sheriff of West Glamorgan, I proudly carry the values of faith and family that have shaped me. For 24 years, Wales has been my home, offering me support and inspiration. I have promoted Romanian culture and supported the community with dedication. Now, I offer my service with respect to the British Royal House and encourage Romanians, wherever they may be, to be a light and a worthy example of our country,” said Diana Stroia.

(Photo source: press release)