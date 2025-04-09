Romanians abroad

Diana Stroia named first Romanian High Sheriff in the United Kingdom

09 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Diana Stroia was invested as High Sheriff of the West Glamorgan region in Wales on April 8, in a first for the Romanian community in the United Kingdom.

High Sheriff is an honorary position with a tradition of over 1,000 years in the British system.

The RePatriot community, through the presence of its representatives at the event, reaffirmed its mission to build as many bridges as possible between the homeland and the diaspora.

“The appointment of the first Romanian citizen, Diana Stroia, as High Sheriff in Wales, West Glamorgan, is an event of special significance both for the relationship between Romania and the United Kingdom and for the Romanian community in the UK. I witnessed her dedication while she held the position of Honorary Consul of Romania in Wales, a role that requires tireless determination and commitment to serve the country she represents,” declared Her Excellency, Mrs. Laura Popescu, Romania’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom. 

Diana Stroia, included in the 2021 Top 100 Romanians Abroad in the Professionals category, is a dedicated supporter of the community there and promotes business opportunities between Romania and her adoptive country. With extensive experience in the financial and tech sectors, she now aims, in her role as High Sheriff, to serve the community by supporting the police, emergency services, the judicial system, and those who make a difference through voluntary and charitable activities.

The ceremony brought together British officials, leaders of local and Romanian communities, as well as Romanian entrepreneurs from the UK.

“Today, as the first Romanian woman appointed High Sheriff of West Glamorgan, I proudly carry the values of faith and family that have shaped me. For 24 years, Wales has been my home, offering me support and inspiration. I have promoted Romanian culture and supported the community with dedication. Now, I offer my service with respect to the British Royal House and encourage Romanians, wherever they may be, to be a light and a worthy example of our country,” said Diana Stroia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Romanians abroad

Diana Stroia named first Romanian High Sheriff in the United Kingdom

09 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Diana Stroia was invested as High Sheriff of the West Glamorgan region in Wales on April 8, in a first for the Romanian community in the United Kingdom.

High Sheriff is an honorary position with a tradition of over 1,000 years in the British system.

The RePatriot community, through the presence of its representatives at the event, reaffirmed its mission to build as many bridges as possible between the homeland and the diaspora.

“The appointment of the first Romanian citizen, Diana Stroia, as High Sheriff in Wales, West Glamorgan, is an event of special significance both for the relationship between Romania and the United Kingdom and for the Romanian community in the UK. I witnessed her dedication while she held the position of Honorary Consul of Romania in Wales, a role that requires tireless determination and commitment to serve the country she represents,” declared Her Excellency, Mrs. Laura Popescu, Romania’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom. 

Diana Stroia, included in the 2021 Top 100 Romanians Abroad in the Professionals category, is a dedicated supporter of the community there and promotes business opportunities between Romania and her adoptive country. With extensive experience in the financial and tech sectors, she now aims, in her role as High Sheriff, to serve the community by supporting the police, emergency services, the judicial system, and those who make a difference through voluntary and charitable activities.

The ceremony brought together British officials, leaders of local and Romanian communities, as well as Romanian entrepreneurs from the UK.

“Today, as the first Romanian woman appointed High Sheriff of West Glamorgan, I proudly carry the values of faith and family that have shaped me. For 24 years, Wales has been my home, offering me support and inspiration. I have promoted Romanian culture and supported the community with dedication. Now, I offer my service with respect to the British Royal House and encourage Romanians, wherever they may be, to be a light and a worthy example of our country,” said Diana Stroia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 April 2025
Politics
Elena Lasconi refuses to withdraw from Romania’s presidential race after USR shifts support to Nicușor Dan
09 April 2025
Healthcare
Microsoft to develop Romania’s first smart hospital
09 April 2025
Transport
Bucharest’s main airport to expand with new passenger terminal
09 April 2025
Travel
Danube Delta wins “Destination of the Year 2025” title in Romania
09 April 2025
Politics
Romania to clarify Visa Waiver delay with US Homeland Security, interim president says
09 April 2025
Defense
Romania was not notified of any withdrawal of US troops, Defense Ministry says
09 April 2025
Macro
Romania's interim president names key industries hit by US tariffs, calls for moderate response
09 April 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Exchange recovers in one day half of the loss incurred since US tariffs shock