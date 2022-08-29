Transylvania University in Brașov in partnership with Nhood Romania, developer and administrator of the largest urban regeneration project in Romania – Coresi District, is launching a master's degree program aimed at training specialists in urban regeneration.

The Project Management in Urban Regeneration Master’s program has a duration of two years, with English as the teaching language, and is addressed to recent college graduates, as well as professionals who want to specialize in this field.

This master's degree is the only program in the country that covers the wide range of necessary fields, such as project management, civil engineering, urban regeneration, real estate investment, public policy, project communication, team management, strategic planning, and the social, economic, political and administrative implications of an urban regeneration project.

Within the program, students will be trained by professors from Transylvania University, by guest professors from prestigious universities in Europe, as well as by specialists from Nhood, and other specialists from the real estate market in Romania.

The courses will be organized in a modular, flexible format, and students will be given the opportunity to do internships in an international business environment.

According to the press release, “the creation of this master’s degree comes as a result of the need to train specialists in a field that aims to change the face of cities, to give new life to neighborhoods and a new utility to industrial areas."

"At the heart of Nhood’s mission is the belief that real estate development needs a new breath and a broader vision, beyond individual interest. Intelligent urbanization, in collaboration with various institutional partners, is the opportunity to create mixed spaces that go beyond their immediate function and give meaning to the community to which they are addressed, creating life and cohesion at the level of the neighborhood, the city, and the region.”

A case study in this regard is Nhood's Coresi District in Brașov, which represents an ecosystem of mixed-use functions: a shopping center – Coresi Shopping Resort, a residential project – Coresi Avantgarden, developed with Kasper Development, an office campus – Coresi Business Campus, developed with Ascenta Management, a co-working area – The Business Factory, the Qosmo hotel, operated by Kronwell, and a community hub – Cartier Hub Coresi, operated by Learnex.

Registration for the master's degree can be done until September 10. More details about the master’s degree, and about registering are available here and here.

Transylvania University in Brașov is a comprehensive university with 18 departments, being the largest institution of higher education in Romania's Central Region. Without abandoning its history, which integrates the scientific, industrial and cultural tradition of the region, the institution follows the dynamics of the present and thinks about the future.

Nhood is a real estate services company, with expertise in community animation, management and marketing of mixed-use projects, asset management and sustainable project development, with a wide range of functions and services (shops, housing, offices, hotels, community hubs). The company targets urban regeneration projects that have a triple positive impact: social, environmental and economic – People, Planet, Profit.

(Photo source: Nhood Romania)