Business

Funky Buddha opens first store in Romania at Bucharest mall

09 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Funky Buddha, the flagship brand of Greek group Altex S.A., is entering the Romanian market with the opening of its first standalone store in Bucharest’s ParkLake Shopping Center. The new location, set to open in mid-April, marks the brand’s physical retail debut in the country after previously being available through a local multibrand store.

The brand plans to continue its expansion in Romania with a second physical location in 2025 and an increased online presence on local marketplaces.

The ParkLake store will offer clothing, footwear, and accessories influenced by urban culture and designed with a modern, minimalist aesthetic, the company said.

Founded in 2005, Altex S.A. is a major European fashion retailer known for the design and distribution of clothing and accessories. Funky Buddha operates a network of 71 stores in Greece and Cyprus.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

Funky Buddha opens first store in Romania at Bucharest mall

09 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Funky Buddha, the flagship brand of Greek group Altex S.A., is entering the Romanian market with the opening of its first standalone store in Bucharest’s ParkLake Shopping Center. The new location, set to open in mid-April, marks the brand’s physical retail debut in the country after previously being available through a local multibrand store.

The brand plans to continue its expansion in Romania with a second physical location in 2025 and an increased online presence on local marketplaces.

The ParkLake store will offer clothing, footwear, and accessories influenced by urban culture and designed with a modern, minimalist aesthetic, the company said.

Founded in 2005, Altex S.A. is a major European fashion retailer known for the design and distribution of clothing and accessories. Funky Buddha operates a network of 71 stores in Greece and Cyprus.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 April 2025
Politics
Elena Lasconi refuses to withdraw from Romania’s presidential race after USR shifts support to Nicușor Dan
09 April 2025
Healthcare
Microsoft to develop Romania’s first smart hospital
09 April 2025
Transport
Bucharest’s main airport to expand with new passenger terminal
09 April 2025
Travel
Danube Delta wins “Destination of the Year 2025” title in Romania
09 April 2025
Politics
Romania to clarify Visa Waiver delay with US Homeland Security, interim president says
09 April 2025
Defense
Romania was not notified of any withdrawal of US troops, Defense Ministry says
09 April 2025
Macro
Romania's interim president names key industries hit by US tariffs, calls for moderate response
09 April 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Exchange recovers in one day half of the loss incurred since US tariffs shock