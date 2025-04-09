Funky Buddha opens first store in Romania at Bucharest mall

Funky Buddha, the flagship brand of Greek group Altex S.A., is entering the Romanian market with the opening of its first standalone store in Bucharest’s ParkLake Shopping Center. The new location, set to open in mid-April, marks the brand’s physical retail debut in the country after previously being available through a local multibrand store.

The brand plans to continue its expansion in Romania with a second physical location in 2025 and an increased online presence on local marketplaces.

The ParkLake store will offer clothing, footwear, and accessories influenced by urban culture and designed with a modern, minimalist aesthetic, the company said.

Founded in 2005, Altex S.A. is a major European fashion retailer known for the design and distribution of clothing and accessories. Funky Buddha operates a network of 71 stores in Greece and Cyprus.

(Photo source: the company)