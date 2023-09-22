Finance

Romanian finance minister says companies can avoid "minimum profit tax" by investing more

22 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian finance minister Marcel Bolos defended on September 21 the package of fiscal measures explaining that the companies can avoid the minimum profit tax by investing more.

The tougher taxation of microenterprises and the floor set for the profit tax paid by large companies at 1% of their turnover (adjusted for some elements, including investments) are meant to improve fiscal discipline, minister Bolos argued, quoted by Economica.net.

He complained about large companies displaying very high turnover but insignificant, if not negative, profit.

In his opinion, the higher tax for microenterprises or the 1% turnover tax for large companies should not lead to higher prices for Romanians to pay. However, if this happens, he shows himself "open" to adjusting the mechanism.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Romanian finance minister says companies can avoid "minimum profit tax" by investing more

22 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian finance minister Marcel Bolos defended on September 21 the package of fiscal measures explaining that the companies can avoid the minimum profit tax by investing more.

The tougher taxation of microenterprises and the floor set for the profit tax paid by large companies at 1% of their turnover (adjusted for some elements, including investments) are meant to improve fiscal discipline, minister Bolos argued, quoted by Economica.net.

He complained about large companies displaying very high turnover but insignificant, if not negative, profit.

In his opinion, the higher tax for microenterprises or the 1% turnover tax for large companies should not lead to higher prices for Romanians to pay. However, if this happens, he shows himself "open" to adjusting the mechanism.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria