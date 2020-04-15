Romania’s FinMin confident about quick economic recovery next year

Romania's economy will experience a sharp V-shaped decline followed by robust recovery next year, finance minister Florin Citu said in an interview for Digi24 channel, local Agerpres reported.

He believes that, at the end of 2021, the country's economy will be at the point where it was two years earlier. The recovery will start perhaps in July-August this year.

Still, minister Citu assured that the Government has enough resources to keep the economy financed and "stalled" as long as needed for public health safety. Specifically, the Treasury has a buffer that is sufficient to fund the public administration's operations for five months or even more.

Minister Citu rejected even the idea of technical leave among the employees in the budgetary sector previously advanced by prime minister Ludovic Orban. He said that the Finance Ministry doesn't need this.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban announced last week that the executive was pondering sending into technical unemployment, by rotation, the non-critical employees in the public sector. Initially, he said that the move was aimed at "sharing the burden" to explain it as a safety measure later. The employees would be sent home half a month - which is roughly two weeks or the period needed to spot those infected or confirm the employees are safe.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)