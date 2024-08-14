Three Romanian sites on Russia’s list of targets for nuclear strike scenario

Russia has trained its navy to target sites inside Europe with nuclear missiles in a potential conflict with NATO, the Financial Times quoted by G4Media reports.

The files seen by the FT, compiled between 2008 and 2014, include a list of targets for missiles that can carry either conventional warheads or tactical nuclear weapons.

The maps, which were made for presentation purposes rather than operational use, depict a sample of 32 NATO targets in Europe for Russian naval fleets.

The targets in Romania are located in the southern and southeastern parts of the country. The FT does not mention the specific local targets, but the targeted areas host objectives such as the Deveselu military base, where the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Complex is located, the Constanta port (and the NATO military airbase), and the Giurgiu-Ruse bridge over the Danube to Bulgaria.

