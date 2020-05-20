Romania's finance minister promises tax allowances for employers

Romanian finance minister Florin Citu promised tax allowances to the employers that are "good taxpayers" and can increase employment.

He also said that targeted measures for specific economic sectors in need, such as the retailers in the shopping malls, are under preparation as well.

"We are working on fiscal incentives for employers. I have prepared measures for the good taxpayers because they need support now," said minister Citu in an interview at B1 TV channel, Profit.ro reported.

With these incentives, the Government aims to retain the workers who have returned from abroad, mainly those with experience in construction. They could work on residential and infrastructure projects. The domestic retail sector also needs more workforce and could retain part of those who have returned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Citu also mentioned that the tenants of the shopping malls, who have to pay the rent even as their operations are suspended, need support.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)