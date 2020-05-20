Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 08:03
Business
Romania's finance minister promises tax allowances for employers
20 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian finance minister Florin Citu promised tax allowances to the employers that are "good taxpayers" and can increase employment.

He also said that targeted measures for specific economic sectors in need, such as the retailers in the shopping malls, are under preparation as well.

"We are working on fiscal incentives for employers. I have prepared measures for the good taxpayers because they need support now," said minister Citu in an interview at B1 TV channel, Profit.ro reported.

With these incentives, the Government aims to retain the workers who have returned from abroad, mainly those with experience in construction. They could work on residential and infrastructure projects. The domestic retail sector also needs more workforce and could retain part of those who have returned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Citu also mentioned that the tenants of the shopping malls, who have to pay the rent even as their operations are suspended, need support.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 08:03
Business
Romania's finance minister promises tax allowances for employers
20 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian finance minister Florin Citu promised tax allowances to the employers that are "good taxpayers" and can increase employment.

He also said that targeted measures for specific economic sectors in need, such as the retailers in the shopping malls, are under preparation as well.

"We are working on fiscal incentives for employers. I have prepared measures for the good taxpayers because they need support now," said minister Citu in an interview at B1 TV channel, Profit.ro reported.

With these incentives, the Government aims to retain the workers who have returned from abroad, mainly those with experience in construction. They could work on residential and infrastructure projects. The domestic retail sector also needs more workforce and could retain part of those who have returned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Citu also mentioned that the tenants of the shopping malls, who have to pay the rent even as their operations are suspended, need support.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 May 2020
Business
Almost half of the households in Romania have high-speed internet connections
20 May 2020
Culture
Classic films, awarded productions, documentaries: Online screenings available in Romania
15 May 2020
Business
Romania records 2.4% economic growth in first quarter
15 May 2020
Social
Romania keeps most international flights suspended as it replaces state of emergency with state of alert
14 May 2020
Social
Romania's president: State of emergency ends but pandemic continues
15 May 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Two Americans get stuck in Romania during the COVID-19 lockdown: We believe Romania is a hidden gem!
13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub