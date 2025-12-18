Romanian minister fined by state agency for SOEs supervision

The minister of economy, Radu Miruţă, announced that the Agency for Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Enterprises' Performance (AMEPIP) fined him, as a natural person, for "wanting a clean and fair management at a state-owned company" - Avioane Craiova.

The fine is apparently linked to comments made by minister Miruţă about the management teams appointed at Avioane Craiova under a discretionary rather than competitive basis since 2016, Digi24 reported.

Miruţă had previously commented about Avioane Craiova having asked for minimum guarantees from one of its contractors, while agreeing to pay disproportionate compensations for failing to meet deadlines on contracts technically conditioned by the contractors; deliveries.

Miruţă, a USR deputy and interim minister of defence, announced that he would contest the RON 15,000 (EUR 3,000) fine.

"The fine was issued by AMEPIP. Why? They can't explain it clearly either, from a legal point of view," he said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Cordin Unici)